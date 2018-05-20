Interxion opens second data center in Marseille

Interxion officially opened the first phase of MRS2, Interxion’s second data center in Marseille, which has become the Mediterranean capital for telecoms, cloud and digital exchanges. Its geographical position as the landing point for 13 submarine telecommunications cables is a significant advantage.



The new facility will help meet the growing demand from international connectivity and content providers, and cloud platforms wanting to use Marseille as a hub to deliver their services and applications to Europe and further afield to Africa, the Middle East and Asia.



MRS2 is located in re-furbished, former naval workshops at the Marseille Fos Port. It will be built in three phases which will offer customers 4,400 sqm of equippable space with over 7MW of available power. The first phase, which is now completed, consists of 700 sqm of equipable space, while the second will offer 1,900 sqm from the second quarter of 2019. The capital expenditure associated with the construction of MRS2 as a whole is expected to be approximately €76 million.



Together with MRS1, the new data center allows a campus configuration, giving customers diversity of routes to ensure the resilience of their networks, as well as capacity for further expansion.



“Opening MRS2 is an important second step for Interxion in developing Marseille as a digital hub,” said David Ruberg, Interxion CEO. “This investment in the heart of the Mediterranean will help us to respond to the growing demand of our customers who wish to expand to Marseille to develop their activity in Europe and to reach emerging markets in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.”



For Fabrice Coquio, Managing Director of Interxion France, “MRS2 is the continuation of what we started with MRS1 when Interxion acquired the facility in 2014. I am proud and honoured today to open this new data center, which is particularly notable due to its position within the grounds of Marseille Fos Port, forming, together with MRS1, the Interxion’s Marseille Campus. The number of telecom providers in Marseille is growing with the arrival of cloud and digital media platforms, confirming Marseille not only as a connectivity hub but as a content hub.”



