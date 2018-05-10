Interoute adds UK fibre routes to Europe

Interoute has added new 100G routes between the UK and Europe, enabling service providers and large enterprises to transport traffic from the UK Midlands to Europe without going through the London area. Interoute cites improved diversity and resilience for the expansion.



Jonathan Wright, VP of Commercial Operations at Interoute, commented: "Offering unparalleled cross border capacity and connectivity has always been a cornerstone of Interoute’s strategy. With this, we will continue to provide highly strategic, robust routes to meet the multitude of demands made by our valued customers.”



Earlier, Interoute announced that it has been selected by a global social media networking company to provide over 4,000 kilometres of dark fibre in Europe, specifically in long-haul dark fibre routes in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the UK. Financial terms were not disclosed.