Intel cites environmental gains in Corporate Responsibility Report

Intel highlighted environmental sustainability and social goals in its newly released 2017-2018 annual Corporate Responsibility Report.
Here are a few highlights from Intel's 66-page report:
- Since 1998, Intel has invested more than $237 million in water conservation projects at its global facilities. Its efforts to date have saved around 60 billion gallons of water. In 2017, Intel began to make progress on its new goal to restore 100 percent of its global water use by 2025.
- Intel remains on track to meet its 2020 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions goal to reduce direct GHG emissions by 10 percent on a per unit basis by 2020 from 2010 levels. Intel’s direct GHG emissions decreased 20 percent on an intensity basis from 2010 levels.
- Since 2012, Intel has invested more than $185 million in approximately 2,000 energy conservation projects at its facilities worldwide, cumulatively resulting in savings of 3 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy and more than $400 million through the end of 2017.
- For more than a decade, Intel has been one of the top voluntary corporate purchasers of green power in the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership (GPP) program. Today, 100 percent of Intel’s U.S. and European power use and approximately 75 percent of its global power use are from renewable sources.
- Intel has doubled the number of on-site renewable energy projects at its sites around the world since 2015, with installations in 15 countries/states using 19 different technology applications – from solar and wind, bio-energy and chemical/fuel cell technologies.
- Intel remained on track to meet its goal to design all new buildings to a minimum LEED Gold certification through 2020, with its newest building in Bangalore, India, receiving LEED Platinum certification in 2017. That brings total LEED certified space to 15.4 million square feet in 46 buildings globally – roughly 25 percent of the company’s total operational space.
- Intel achieved a recycling rate of 85 percent of its non-hazardous waste in 2017, and remained on track to achieve its goal of a 90 percent non-hazardous recycling rate by 2020. Intel is also on track to meet its 2020 goal of zero hazardous waste to landfill by 2020.
The full report can be downloaded here: http://csrreportbuilder.intel.com/PDFfiles/CSR-2017_Full-Report.pdf
