IDT launches High Baud Rate Linear Driver for 400G/600G

Integrated Device Technology (IDT) introduced its new GX76470 64G linear driver, in die form, for optical integrated modules, for 400G/600G coherent applications.



The driver is designed for OIF defined, highly integrated optical sub-assembly modules such as the HB-CDM (High Bandwidth Coherent Driver Modulator) and IC-TROSA (Integrated Coherent Transmitter-Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly) which enable miniaturization of optical transceiver modules and lowering the component cost for 400G ZR, metro, Data Center Interconnect (DCI) applications. As such, the optical sub-assemblies are promising to be applicable to all the key small form factors: QSFP-DD, OSFP, CFP4-ACO, and CFP2-DCO.



"IDT's new GX76470 driver is another exciting addition to the expanding portfolio of data center and telecommunication solutions," said Dr. Koichi Murata, marketing director, Telecom, for IDT's Optical Interconnects Division. "Consumer and business demand for new, bandwidth-hungry applications and service like 5G, IoT, Smart City and virtual reality is driving the need for faster, more cost-effective data centers solutions that can be supported by our GX76470 driver and other new devices."