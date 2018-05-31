ICN2 subsea cable to link Vanuatu to Solomon Islands

Construction is expected to begin shortly on the ICN2 submarine cable linking Vanuatu to Solomon Islands in the south Pacific. The 1,632km cable will provide initial 200G high-capacity access to several landing sites utilizing SL14-A1 cables and Ciena Submarine Line Terminating Equipment (SLTE). The project is sponsored by Interchange Limited, a Vanuatu-based consortium. TE SubCom is the general contractor. The ready for service date is Q4 2019.



“This submarine cable link is an important part of connectivity for this area of the world,” said Sanjay Chowbey, president of TE SubCom. “We are pleased to work with Interchange Limited and apply our expertise and regional knowledge to this project.”



“Interchange Limited is committed to improved ICT infrastructure to communities we serve throughout the Melanesian region. The ICN2 cable project truly supports our mission,” said Simon Fletcher, CEO of Interchange Limited. “ICN2 is the first CIF submarine cable to the Solomon Islands. With the planned future systems in the region, we feel confident they will be complementary and serve to build a redundant and reliable network. This should provide some confidence to regional investors and data center partners.”





