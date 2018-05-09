Huawei presents is 2025 strategic vision report

Huawei's new vision and mission, as presented at the company's 15th annual Global Analyst Summit held this week in Shenzhen, China, is to "Bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world."



Some might say that this all-inclusive aspiration is what the IT industry as a whole has been striving for since the invention of the transistor. For Huawei, this updated mission statement means the company must continue to focus on both infrastructure and smart devices. The new element is the artificial intelligence now under development that will tie together all things digital. If there was one central theme to Huawei's Global Analyst Summit it was that Huawei must become a global leader in AI. Where other global IT firms may have strengths in a single networking or handset domain, Huawei will succeed to being really big at the core and at the edge of networking, and it must be really smart.



David Wang, Huawei Executive Director of the Board, President of Products & Solutions, spoke on innovation. "Innovation is key to the intelligent world," he said. "Huawei's product and solution strategy centers around three concepts: All Connected, All Cloud, and All Intelligent. Based on these, we will continue to push forward with business and technology innovation across a range of enabling sectors like AI, 5G, cloud services, and IoT. We will build more open technological architecture and adopt a more open business model, working with customers and partners along the entire value chain to grow the industry and drive the development of the digital economy. Together, we aim to build a fully connected, intelligent world."



Huawei's strategic positioning in the future digital economy is reflected in a new Global Industry Vision (GIV) 2025 report, which was released this week in conjunction with its summit. This is the first year that Huawei has published such a report, which is some ways follows in the form of the well known Cisco Networking Index or the widely cited Ericsson Mobility Report. There is a wealth of industry metrics based on data from Huawei's global customer base, there are predictions for where such trends are headed, and there is the implied statement that Huawei is the driver guiding the industry toward this destination. The data used in Huawei's GIV 2025 spans more than 170 countries and covers three dimensions (all things connected, all things sensing, and all things intelligent).





Some 2025 predictions from Huawei







the number of personal smart devices will reach 40 billion and the total number of connections around the world will reach 100 billion

the Industrial Internet will be the major source of these 100 billion connections.

the global digital economy will be worth US$23 trillion

data traffic will grow exponentially, and most of it will be from video.

the Cloud VR market will reach US$292 billion by 2025.

the penetration rate of smart assistants will be 90% by 2025, with 12% of homes having smart service robots.

more than 60 million vehicles will be connected to 5G networks

100% of new vehicles connected to the Internet.

100% of enterprises will be on the cloud

86% of enterprises will be using AI

20% of people will own 10 or more smart devices

there will be over 1 billion connected cows

the miniature drone market will grow from US$ 5.3 billion in 2016 to US$ 33.9 billion in 2026





The full report can be downloaded here:http://www.huawei.com/minisite/giv/en/media.html