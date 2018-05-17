HOPUS connects Paris and Amsterdam metro markets with Coriant

HOPUS, a Marseille-based provider of IP connectivity services, has deployed the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform to scale network capacity and accelerate provisioning of high-speed transit services. The new regional network deployment will support 100G DWDM transport between the Paris and Amsterdam metropolitan markets and enable efficient delivery of end-to-end internet exchange and IP services.



“With the unabated explosion of high-bandwidth end-user applications, not only is demand for capacity growing, but so is our customers’ need for faster response times,” said Philippe Duguet, CEO at HOPUS. “In order to address these evolving demands, we needed an optical transport solution that could meet our stringent performance requirements for efficiency, scalability, and resiliency, while offering operational simplicity and flexibility to facilitate fast and easy service deployment. The Coriant Groove G30 proved the ideal solution.”



“HOPUS is recognized for operating a high-performance IP network proven to deliver the highest level of service performance and reliability,” said Ronald Van der Kraan, Managing Director, Europe, Coriant. "We’re proud to be their technology partner and look forward to helping them evolve their network and support a best-in-class customer experience with our open, disaggregated, and software-driven solutions.”