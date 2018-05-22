Holland's Previder builds 400km ring with ADVA's FSP 3000 DCI

Previder, the largest Dutch-based and owned data center company in the Netherlands, has deployed ADVA's FSP 3000 CloudConnect data center interconnect (DCI) platform to meet booming enterprise cloud service demand. Previder has built a 400km ring network to deliver 100GbE and 16 Gbit/s Fibre Channel services to its enterprise customers.



ADVA said the open, multi-protocol network, which also leverages ADVA's OpenFabric cross-connect technology for flexible service delivery, enables the colocation and cloud services provider to maximize the value of its existing infrastructure as it smoothly transitions to 100Gbit/s transport.

The new network also benefits from ADVA’s FSP 3000 QuadFlex capabilities -- an innovative line card technology that enables a single chassis to support multi-Terabit transmissions over long distances without the need for signal regeneration.



“Our DCI technology meets the most exacting density, security and energy demands. It’s the ultimate tool to enable forward-looking cloud operators like Previder to expand its colocation environment and deliver even more attractive on-demand connectivity offerings,” commented Yann Evain, sales director, Benelux, ADVA.



TrueCom, a local ADVA partner, also played a key role in the process.