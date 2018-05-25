GSMA: NB-IoT and LTE-M in the 5G context

According to the GSMA, 24 mobile operators to date have commercially launched 48 Mobile IoT networks worldwide across both NB-IoT and LTE-M technologies and by 2025 there will be 3.1 billion cellular IoT connections, including 1.8 billion licensed LPWA connections.



In June, 3GPP is expected to complete Release 15, which will include NB-IoT and LTE-M as 5G Mobile standards.



3GPP will also not include any additional LPWA requirements in its next release, meaning that NB-IoT and LTE-M will coexist with other 3GPP technologies and fulfill long-term 5G LPWA requirements.



“While people often associate 5G with super-fast mobile broadband speeds, it will also serve a variety of use cases often with diametrically opposed requirements such as low data rates and long battery life as with the case of Mobile IoT,” commented Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA. “Licensed NB-IoT and LTE-M networks are already delivering trusted connectivity today to millions of devices around the world, and these networks will continue to be a fundamental component of our 5G future ushering in an era of massive IoT.”



These trends are discussed in a newly published report from GSAM called "NB-IoT and LTE-M in the 5G context."