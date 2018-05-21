Google Cloud releases Kubernetes Engine

The Google Kubernetes Engine 1.10 has now entered commercial release.



In parallel to the GA of Kubernetes Engine 1.10, Google Cloud is new features to support enterprise use cases:





Shared Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) for better control of network resources

Regional Persistent Disks and Regional Clusters for higher-availability and stronger SLAs

Node Auto-Repair GA, and Custom Horizontal Pod Autoscaler for greater automation

Google also outlined several upcoming features for its Kubernetes Engine, including the ability forteams within large organizations to share physical resources while maintaining logical separation of resources between departments. Workloads can be deployed in Google’s global Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) in a Shared VPC model.Google's Kubernetes Engine will also gain Regional Persistent Disk (Regional PD) support. This will ensure that network-attached block storage has synchronous replication of data between two zones in a region.https://cloudplatform.googleblog.com/