Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is building a new region in Zürich, Switzerland. The facility is expected to be online in the first half of 2019.
This will be GCP's sixth region in Europe, joining our future region in Finland, and existing regions in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, he United Kingdom, and another facility under development in Finland. With Switzerlan, GCP will have 20 regions in service or announced.
Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Google Cloud Platform to open region in Zurich
