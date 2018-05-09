Google Cloud intros fully managed in-memory data store service for Redis

Google launched a public beta of a fully-managed in-memory data store service for Redis,



The company says its Cloud Memorystore provides a scalable, more secure and highly available Redis service that is fully compatible with open source Redis, letting you migrate your applications to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with zero code changes.



Redis is an open-source in-memory database project implementing a distributed, in-memory key-value store. It supports data structures and features like persistence, replication and pub-sub.





