Google Cloud acquires Cask for big data ingestion on-ramp

Google Cloud will acquire Cask Data Inc., a start-up based in Palo Alto, California, that offers a big data platform for enterprises. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The open source Cask Data Application Platform (CDAP) provides a data ingestion service that simplifies and automates the task of building, running, and managing data pipelines. Cask says it cuts down the time to production for data applications and data lakes by 80%. The idea is to provide a standardization and simplification layer that allows data portability across diverse environments, usability across diverse groups of users, and the security and governance needed in the enterprise.



Google said it plans to continue to develop and release new versions of the open source Cask Data Application Platform (CDAP).“We’re thrilled to welcome the talented Cask team to Google Cloud, and are excited to work together to help make developers more productive with our data processing services both in the cloud and on-premise. We are committed to open source, and look forward to driving the CDAP project’s growth within the broader developer community,” stated William Vambenepe, Group Product Manager, Google CloudOver the past 6+ years, we have invested heavily in the open source CDAP available today and have deployed our technology with some of the largest enterprises in the world. We accomplished great things as a team, had tons of fun and learned so much over the years. We are extremely proud of what we’ve achieved with CDAP to date, and couldn’t be more excited about its future.Cask was founded by Jonathan Gray and Nitin Motgi.