GlobeNet implements Ciena's GeoMesh with 6500 Packet-Optical Platform

GlobeNet, a wholesale provider of telecom infrastructure in the Americas, is implementing Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme solution, including the 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic Ai coherent optics, to deliver 200G wavelengths along its 23,500 km fiber optic subsea cable system across the Americas.



Ciena’s solution is configured with a Packet/OTN architecture, ensuring multi-site connectivity with 200G wavelengths to handle data growth. Ciena said this added resiliency against fault scenarios provides service assurance for GlobeNet to protect the large amount of capacity carried by WaveLogic Ai. Additionally, Ciena’s Blue Planet Manage, Control, Plan (MCP) software improves network visibility through real-time software control.



“This deployment is a testament to our experience interconnecting the world with open submarine networks through a combination of flexible network solutions and support team. This resilient, cost-effective solution will provide GlobeNet with the highest capacity available, along with the ability to scale and create a more adaptive network,” stated Ian Clarke, Vice President, Global Submarine Systems, Ciena.