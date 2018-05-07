Gigalight launches 40km 100G Single Receiver Optical Modules for DPI

Gigalight, which is based in Shenzhen, introduced two 40km single receiver optical modules for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) applications.





a single receiver 100G QSFP28 ER4 Lite optical module with a power dissipation less than 2.5W. This module uses a high-sensitivity APD detector (ROSA) with a receiving sensitivity up to -15dBm per channel (1E-12, @25G). This module increases the optical transmission budget for users and meets the optical transmission applications (optical fiber directly connected without splitting) up to 40km when the Forward Error Correction (FEC) function in the front of the system side is enabled.

a single receiver 100G CFP2 ER4 optical module with a power dissipation less than 3.5W. It uses the PIN photodetector (ROSA) and the miniaturized Semiconductor Optical Amplifier (SOA). At the same time, it adopts the SOA closed-loop adaptive gain control algorithm developed by Gigalight, which can quickly lock the working current of SOA and quickly adjust the amplification performance of SOA, to ensure that the receiver's acceptance sensitivity is as high as -21.4dBm per channel (1E-12, @25G).

Gigalight said the optical interface of the front-end, DPI flow collection and distributary equipment needs to be upgraded from 10GE to 100GE ports. When the flow collection equipment cannot be placed in the same room as the analytics and storage, a long distance fiber transmission is needed.