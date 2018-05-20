Sunday, May 20, 2018

Gigalight 100G optical modules pass cloud provider testing

Sunday, May 20, 2018

Gigalight announced that its 100G series optical transceiver modules have passed the connectivity test of multiple cloud service providers.

The Gigalight 100G series products include 100G QSFP28 SR4 multi-mode VCSEL optical modules and 100G QSFP28 CWDM4 single-mode WDM optical modules.

The company notes that it ships a large number of 10G multimode and 10G single-mode optical modules and 40G multimode SR4 optical modules to the world.

In the field of 40G single-mode optical modules, Gigalight's main customers include global TIE1 equipment vendors. For 100G, the company says cloud service providers have directly verified its modules since the end of 2017.



