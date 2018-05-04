Gartner and IDC updates: Tracking the growing cloud market

Two updated research studies out this week from Gartner and International Data Corp. (IDC) confirm that the hyperscale cloud providers continue to soar. Of the many critical measurements and predictions made by this research, a few stand out: (1) the expansion continues (2) public cloud is growing faster (3) the top providers are capturing the majority of the market share (4) spending on cloud solutions is having an impact of traditional IT .



"The increasing dominance of the hyperscale IaaS providers creates both enormous opportunities and challenges for end users and other market participants," said Sid Nag, research director at Gartner. "While it enables efficiencies and cost benefits, organizations need to be cautious about IaaS providers potentially gaining unchecked influence over customers and the market. In response to multicloud adoption trends, organizations will increasingly demand a simpler way to move workloads, applications and data across cloud providers' IaaS offerings without penalties."





Gartner expects the top 10 providers to account for nearly 70 percent of the IaaS market by 2021, up from 50 percent in 2016.

Within the platform as a service (PaaS) category, Gartner finds the fastest-growing segment to be database platform as a service (dbPaaS), which is expected to reach almost $10 billion by 2021. Hyperscale cloud providers are increasing the range of services they offer to include dbPaaS.

IDC expects worldwide spending on traditional, non-cloud, IT infrastructure to decline by 2.0% in 2018 but nevertheless will account for the majority, 54.7%, of total end user spending on IT infrastructure products across the three product segments, down from 57.8% in 2017. This represents a faster share loss than in the previous three years. The growing share of cloud environments in overall spending on IT infrastructure is common across all regions.

IDC expects spending in all technology segments of cloud IT environments, except for storage platforms, to grow at double-digit rates in 2018. Ethernet switches and compute platforms will be the fastest growing at 20.9% and 12.4%, respectively, while spending on storage platforms will grow 6.0%. Investments in all three technologies will increase across all cloud deployment models – public cloud, private cloud off-premises, and private cloud on-premises.

Long-term, IDC expects spending on off-premises cloud IT infrastructure will grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%, reaching $55.7 billion in 2022. Public cloud data centers will account for 83.6% of this amount growing at a 10.6% CAGR while spending on off-premises private cloud infrastructure will increase at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Combined with on-premises private cloud, IDC expects overall spending on cloud IT infrastructure to grow at an 10.9% CAGR and by 2022 will surpass spending on non-cloud IT infrastructure. Spending on on-premises private cloud IT infrastructure will grow at a 11.5% CAGR, while spending on non-cloud IT (on-premises and off-premises combined) will decline at a 2.7% CAGR during the same period.

