FWD: NTT is growing at a 3.7% annual clip

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT), which ranks as one of the top carriers globally in terms of revenues, continues to be a story of stability and reasonable growth across its five main divisions and hundreds of subsidiary companies. Last week, the Japanese incumbent carrier released its full financial report for the fiscal year ending 31-March-2017, and revenues were 11,799.6 billion yen (US$107.73 billion), up 3.6% over 2016. Net income attributable to NTT amounted to 909.7 billion yen (US$8.30 billion), up 13.7% for the year.



The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 calls for operating revenues of 11,830.0 billion yen, operating income of 1,690.0 billion yen, income before income taxes of 1,686.0 billion yen, and

income attributable to owners of parent of 880.0 billion yen.



The big pictures items for NTT are the gradual expansion of its fiber broadband business (delivered through its NTT East and NTT West subsidiaries) and its mobile division (DOCOMO).



Mobile Subscriptions: 76.37 million mobile subscriptions (net increase of 1.49 million)

(Included in the above) Kake-hodai & Pake-aeru: 41.96 million subscriptions (net increase of 4.90 million)



FTTH Subscriptions: 20.53 million subscribers, a net increase of 0.48 million

(Included in the above) Hikari Collaboration: 11.12 million, a net increase of 2.37 million

Hikari Denwa: 18.03 million channels, an increase of 0.27 million channels from the previous fiscal year

FLET’S TV: 1.62 million users, an increase of 0.09 million subscriptions from the previous fiscal year

Hikari TV: 3.02 million subscriptions, a decrease of 0.01 million subscriptions from the previous fiscal year

Number of customers for Cloud Services: 9,900 customers, an increase of 900 customers from the previous fiscal year







