FWD: Nokia publishes its 2017 People & Planet Report

Six years ago, prior to Nokia's acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent, Bell Labs kicked off an initiative called The GreenTouch Consortium to dramatically improve the energy efficiency of communication networks. GreenTouch promised to deliver the architecture and specifications needed to increase network energy efficiency "by a factor of 1000 compared to 2010 levels." It's been several years since we last heard from this industry group, and a number of its leaders have since moved on from Bell Labs following the big merger. Nevertheless, network efficiency continues to improve thanks to advances in silicon, photonics, and wireless technologies, even if we haven't hit that 1000x target.



This month, Nokia published a 177-page People & Planet Report for 2017. The company has set a long-term goal of reducing emissions from its operations by 41% by 2030 and reducing emissions from customer use of Nokia products by 75% by 2030. Both targets will be measured against 2014 as the baseline year. Improving its customers' energy efficiency will clearly have the larger impact. Nokia estimates that its systems are currently supporting 5.7 billion accesses in total from all of its carrier customers worldwide. This figure is up from 5.5 billion user accesses at the end of 2016.



"We are optimistic about the future and the potential of digital technologies to ignite a new era that will not only bring greater business opportunities for our company and others in our industry, but also personal, social and economic benefits for people everywhere," Nokia's President and CEO Rajeev Suri stated in the report.



Our key sustainability achievements for 2017 included:





Nokia's modernized customer base station sites use, on average, 44% less energy than the previous generation. Nokia equipment is used in over 400,000 base station sites.

Base stations based on Nokia's new ReefShark 5G chipset will be capable of reducing power consumption in radio baseband units by more than 60 percent.

During 2017, Nokia reduced its total energy consumption by 3% and water consumption by more than 14%. Nokia currently recycles 80% of waste from its buildings.

Nokia's corporate community investment programs such as new UNICEF programs on digital learning in Kenya and mHealth in Indonesia, and a continuation of the Myanmar early education program with Save the Children, reached approximately 254,100 people during the year, improving lives across the globe.

In 2017, Nokia became the first telecoms vendor to set and have accepted its science-based targets with the Science-Based Targets Initiative. Consequently, the company now targets to reduce emissions from our operations by 41% by 2030, and to reduce scope-3 emissions - emissions from customer use of our products - by 75% by 2030, with both targets measured against the 2014 baseline year.

20% of Nokia total purchased electricity in 2017 was from renewable sources











