FWD: Measuring the economic benefits of hyperscale data centres

Hyperscale cloud data centres are a marvel of engineering. We've seen from the public disclosures of Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple and others that these massive facilities are optimized for maximum scalability, system simplicity, ease of management and energy efficiency.



But are they good for local communities in terms of job creation and other social benefits? If so, can this be quantified?



During the construction phase of a new data centre, it's fairly straightforward to calculate the number of workers employed. Once the building is in operation, it is pretty shocking to see how few humans are needed on a full-time basis to operate and maintain the facility. The programming jobs, of course, are carried out hundreds or thousands of miles away be people who will never set foot in the actual building.



So, for the cities and towns that actively seek to host one of these hyperscale data centres, whether they are located in the high desert of Oregon or within the Arctic Circle in Sweden, is it worthwhile?



Last month, Google published an interesting study conducted with Oxford Economics, a consultancy based in Oxford, England, that attempts to answer these questions based on data from Google's six main data centre campuses in the United States. The key takeaway is that increased economic activity, including increased employment, can be observed in these facilities and their host communities, and that this economic boost is perhaps greater than previously thought.













Oxford Economics estimates that in 2016 Google data centers generated $1.3 billion in economic activity, $750 million in labor income, and contributed 11,000 jobs throughout the United States. This includes an estimated 1,900 people directly employed on these data center campuses. On average, more than 1,100 construction workers are involved in infrastructure upgrade programs across the six campuses each year. The analysts further estimate that each job inside the data centre generates over 3 or more other jobs in the community.





External economic activity can also be quantified. Based on the amount of equipment that fills these giant building, the researchers estimate an additional 3,500 workers are employed full-time building the silicon, servers, storage and networking gear.





A further issue that creates an economic benefit concerns the power consumption of the hyperscale data centre. The cost of energy, of course, is a primary consideration for the owner in choosing where to build a new facility. Because Google, as well as Apple, Facebook. and Microsoft has committed to adopt 100% renewable power for their operations, there is a quantifiable impact on how they source the electricity. Google has stated that its long-term contract

commitments to renewable energy have resulted in $2.1 billion of investment in eight renewable energy generation projects (wind and solar), to date.





It is well known that towns and cities are actively competing for new data centre project, often using lucrative lures such as tax holidays. This is occurring worldwide, even at the national level, as it is seen to be prestigious to have one of these big cloud companies move into your municipality. The new report should be required reading for politicians chasing this dream. However, after quantifying the benefits of hosting a cloud data centre, they would be well advised to consider, and hopefully quantify the negatives, which is not the topic of this study. The huge buildings certainly transform the landscape, which in many cases was previously untouched, and also transform the daily work environment for the employees -- both are topics deserving of consideration too.





The full report can be downloaded here:

https://static.googleusercontent.com/media/www.google.com/en//about/datacenters/usstory/full-report/full-report.pdf