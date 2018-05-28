FWD: A look at COBO and the drive for on-board optics - part 1

The Consortium for On-Board Optics (COBO) was formed three years ago to develop specifications to permit the use of board-mounted optical modules in the manufacturing of networking equipment, such as switches and even servers. The specifications will cover electrical interfaces, pin-outs, connectors, thermals, etc. The idea is to drive the development of interchangeable and interoperable optical modules that can be mounted onto motherboards and daughtercards. Microsoft is a founding member of COBO, as are Arista, Broadcom, Cisco, Juniper, and Mellanox. In April, COBO issued its first on-board optics specification targeting 400 Gbps and 800 Gbps data rates and leveraging two electrical interfaces: 8 and 16 lanes of 50-gigabit PAM-4 signals.



I caught with Brad Booth, president of COBO, at the recent NetEvents 2018 in San Jose, California.



Jim Carroll, Optical Networks Daily – Hi Brad, good to see you again. Tell us about your work and the latest developments in the drive toward on-board optics.



Brad Booth, COBO: I am the president of COBO. That is my volunteer job. My full-time job is a Network Architect for Microsoft Azure.



A few months ago, COBO, the Consortium for Onboard Optics released our specification 1.0 specification in time for OFC and now we're going around letting people know about it because it is a game changer for how to use embedded optics. Traditionally, embedded optics have been proprietary solutions. We knew that as we progress the technology and move from 10G to 40G to 100G to 400G, and whatever speed comes next, the ability to continue to use faceplate optics is presenting greater complexities.



First, the thermal environment was getting a little harder to deal with. Signal integrity was becoming more difficult to deal with. The fact that you had people plugging these modules in, which were very sensitive to ASD and sensitive to noise, resulting in damage. And we decided that we needed to start the progression of moving the optics away from the faceplate and closer to the ASIC, if not on to the same footprint of the ASIC eventually. We knew that at 400G it was possible to do faceplate plugable. We knew in time people would figure out how to do an optics embedded with ASICs, but what was going to be the thing that would allow us that transition in between. What would allow us to have the learnings and the understanding of how this will change our business models. That’s why we came up with COBO.





Jim Carroll, Optical Networks Daily – What is COBO implementation actually going to look like?



Brad Booth, COBO: This is a COBO module. It is a by 16 wide, which means it is a 16-lane interface on one side. This module was designed for the output of four 100G PSM4 signals This is the medium size version of the module. It comes in a by-8 and a by-16 version. It comes in three lengths: slightly shorter than this, this length, and slightly longer. That allows us to be able to use this module literally from multimode fiber all the way up to long-haul coherent transmission.

The module at its widest form factor is capable of accepting up to 40 watts of power to drive whatever component tree we need in it.



It's capable of having a full 1RU heatsink, or greater if we want. You can even do liquid cooling on this if you want. There's the capability of latching either on the high-speed pins or the low-speed pin connector on the bottom. We separated the low-speed power and ground and control away from the high speed to improve the signal integrity. The nice thing is these pins on the bottom are .8mm pitch, which means that we get lots of good contact and power. There are also .6mm pitch, which should be able to handle up to 100 Gbps PAM4 electrical signaling. This means that future iterations of this module will be capable of 1.6 Tbps worth of bandwidth.





Jim Carroll, Optical Networks Daily – What kind of support or feedback are you getting from the industry?



Brad Booth, COBO: We have over 60 member companies participating in COBO now. Many of them are very well known in the industry. Cisco, Arista, Juniper. Mellanox. We have connector companies involved too., like SEMTECH, TE Connectivity, Luxtera. We have companies that specialize in optical connectors, like SENKO, Huber+Suhner, etc. We have a strong ecosystem.

We have to figure out how to move those optics from the faceplate further inside the systems to improve the signal integrity, and we have to be able to do it without drawing massive amount of power. And that's one of the advantages of having so many people in the ecosystem that play in this area, we have a lot of good contributions.





