FWD: An inside look at the world’s largest tower company

China Tower Corporation, the joint venture infrastructure company of the Big Three telecom companies in China, has just filed papers for an initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Market analysts estimate the company could raise up to US$10 billion in the share offering, giving China Tower a market capitalization of up to US$40 billion.



Interestingly, Xiaomi, the popular Chinese smartphone company, has also filed for an IPO of equivalent size on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, making this an especially good moment for the listing banks despite the high-level of uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-China trade negotiations and the fate of ZTE, China’s second largest telecom equipment manufacturer. We could be entering a period of renewed investor enthusiasm for telecommunications, or the market could experience major readjustments following the trade discussions. But while the IPO window is open, China Tower and Xiaomi may be judicious in floating their shares. Xiaomi’s IPO is expected in July and China Tower should follow soon thereafter.



China Tower Corporation was established in 2014 when China’s central government observed the overall cost savings achieved by mobile infrastructure sharing. Aside from the economics, nobody wants three telecom masts in their neighborhood when the same level of service can be achieved with only one. By this point, European operators were engaging in tower sharing arrangements and a number of private tower companies began to consolidate. In 2015, the existing telecom towers of China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom were transferred into the new China Tower company. In 2016, the company began issuing corporate debt to finance its expansion. In 2018, China Tower entered in a strategic cooperation pact with the State Grid Corporation of China, which potentially opens a path to more physical assets and possible new services aimed at the green energy sector.China Mobile is the largest shareholder, currently with a 38% equity stake. The initial share outlay for China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom was 40%, 30.1%, and 29.9%, respectively. This was diluted somewhat in 2015, when China Reform Holdings Corporation was added as a new investor, having brought RMB 129,345 million to the business for a 6% stake.From China Tower’s 467-page prospectus published this week (available in English on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s website http://bit.ly/2rLOc9i ), we can glean more information on China’s physical mobile infrastructure than any public documents before.As of 31-December-2017, China Tower operated and managed 1,872,154 towers with 2,687,475 tenant accounts on these towers. This yields an average of 1.4 tenants per tower. We can presume that all three telecom carriers are racing to extend their footprints and densify their networks. Eventually, each of these companies will want their equipment on as many towers are practical and all towers if possible. When this happens the average should be 3 tenant accounts per tower. China’s infrastructure sharing movement really got underway in 2016, so it looks like rapid progress has occurred in 24 months if the tenancy rate per tower has already reached 1.4.China Tower says its infrastructure spans all cities and extensive rural areas in all 31 provinces of China Notably, the prospectus does not mention listed properties or investments outside of China. In this respect, it differs from U.S.-based Crown Castle or American Tower, which are investing heavily in deploying mobile masts or acquiring local tower companies in many countries. However, following the IPO, China Tower said it will pursue a “One Core, Two Wings” strategy with its tower business being the core, its DAS business being one wing and overseas expansion another.With three captive customers, practically no competition, and explicit central government support (including equity through government shares in the Big Three), China Tower should be a cash cow. In the first year of operations, it drew a loss, perhaps due to the cost of setting up operations and legally transferring all of the towers from its parent companies into the new organization. It was also a time of rapid construction for the massive 4G rollouts across China. For 2016 and 2017, China Tower recorded a healthy profit. However, as of 31-December-2017, China Tower’s liabilities exceeded its assets by RMB 119,524 million, necessitating a strategic plan to either incur more debt or complete this public share offering in order to execute its expansion plans. The claim of “practically no competition” should be expanded upon. Actually, China Tower says it has four competitors in China offering similar tower services. But compared to its 1.8 million towers, the nearest competitor has only 17,000 towers. The next company after that only has 4,200 towers. Clearly, China Tower is the dominant player – a monopoly position but with limited price leverage.China Tower disclosed that earlier this year it entered into a new commercial pricing agreement with China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom. It must be an interesting negotiation when the principal shareholders are also the only customers. The new agreements run for five years, giving China Tower a clear picture of its pretty-much guaranteed income through 2022. However, from the perspective of the Big Three mobile operators, the point of the new pricing agreements was to drive lower rents for access to the tower. The key points being a reduction in cost margin for China Tower, and an increase in co-location discount rates whenever a second or third mobile operator joins an existing tower.Looking forward, there is practically zero chance that the demand for mobile towers in China will weaken or decline. It is practically a given that the small cell business will rocket upwards as the three carriers deploy 5G. China Tower’s CAPEX efficiency will also improve as the tenancy rate increases even with the agreed co-location discounts that it must provide.The biggest risk is likely to be mismanagement, especially if the company is unable to balance the demands of its three biggest customers/shareholders with those of the central, provincial or municipal governments. There will be a lot of bureaucracy to satisfy in this business and this could be costly to the business. The second biggest risk is the likelihood that its Big Three customer will only look for further discounts and price reductions over time, especially once the pricing agreement is up for renegotiation in 2022. China Tower may not have much leverage given the many stakeholders.The prospectus calls out the risk that a natural disaster could damage or destroy is towers. In Puerto Rico, we certainly saw how a big tropical storm can flatten cell towers and backhaul lines. But this infrastructure looks like it was especially poorly planned and maintained, especially because it used aerial backhaul lines attached to wood poles in a geographical area prone to hurricanes. China Tower’s infrastructure is the most extensive in the world. Even a big typhoon, flood, ice storm, earthquake or tsunami would only hit a small percentage of its 1.8 million towers. The risk of disaster is quite spread out across a nation as large as China.Finally, like tower companies in other countries, China Tower must secure leases from property owners for its masts and other equipment. The real estate market in China is known to be one of the most volatile in the world. Even with the mandate from the central government to build out state-of-the-art telecom infrastructure, China Tower must negotiate with building owners and landholders. In 2015, these leasing costs accounted for 21% of China Tower’s operating expenses. Last year, property leases had declined to just 16.5% of its operating budget. Real estate negotiations are key to cost control.The China Tower Corporation prospectus is here: http://bit.ly/2rLOc9i