FWD: False hope for ZTE?

Just as Washington and Beijing appeared closer to reaching a broad consensus on bi-lateral trade, a deal to save ZTE may have come and gone.



The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration was prepared to lift the export ban on products to ZTE, and instead require the company to make changes to its management team and possibly pay a substantial fine. President Trump confirmed this view in comments at the White House on Tuesday, stating that while no deal to save ZTE has been reached so far, an acceptable outcome would be a fine of $1.3 billion, along with a new ZTE board of directors.



Presumably, the lifting of the ban would need to occur quickly to be able to save ZTE from collapse.



Chinese media (Caixing Global) cited an unnamed source inside ZTE forecasting its own demise if restrictions aren't lifted by mid-June.



So far, there have not been stories from the Chinese press concerning mass layoffs of ZTE's 70,000 or so employees. The company could be burning through cash and other assets to meet payroll and its other obligations while receiving no income. Trading of the company stock on the Hong Kong Exchange remains suspended since April 16th and no further financial updates have been posted since the company announced the suspension of normal activities on May 8th. Of course, the Bank of China or other government entity could step in with a loan to keep the company in place while negotiations continue, but this has not been reported either.



However, the deal to save ZTE looks likely to be derailed by opposition from the U.S. side, where many believe that the ZTE case is a "law enforcement issue" that should not be part of trade negotiations.



A public letter signed by 26 U.S. Senators on Tuesday, including 14 Republicans, 12 Democrats and 1 independent, forcefully urges the Trump administration not to compromise on ZTE:



"We urge you not to compromise lawful U.S. enforcement actions against serial and pre-meditated violators of U.S. law, such as ZTE. This is particularly critical when the violators are state-owned and -influenced, part and parcel of China’s policies and practices designed to strengthen its own national security innovation base, and essential tools of efforts to spread China’s influence in other countries that pose national security threats to the United States. Export control and sanctions laws should not be negotiable, because fidelity to the rule of law is a key part of what distinguishes the U.S. from a country like China that is ruled by a Communist dictatorship.”



In addition, the Senate Banking Committee voted 23-2 on a measure that would block the Commerce Department from easing the penalty on ZTE.



It appears likely that legislation would pass prohibiting a deal to save ZTE would pass with veto-proof bipartisan support.



Separately, many other critics are questioning if there is any connection between President Trump's unexpected decision to help ZTE and the financial backing by a Chinese company recently extended to MNC Lido City resort development project in Indonesia, which involves the Trump Organization. This story was reported by the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong. Whether this allegation is true or not, an investigation of the matter could lead to further delays in lifting the restrictions on ZTE, imperiling the survival of the company.



So, at this juncture, we can say that President Xi and President Trump are working to save the company, obstacles are blocking their plan, and time is running out as financial losses pile up in Shenzhen.



Concerning ZTE's customers, on the consumer side, its smartphones have proven extremely popular, but there are plenty of other Android models on the market. ZTE's halt to operations means lost sales. If the company does make a recovery, it could fairly quickly resume normal shipments through the same channels. The brand is certainly damaged in the U.S. and perhaps elsewhere, but might continue to do well in China and other markets.



Regarding its carrier business, if the company survives, ZTE's many domestic and international network upgrade projects will have suffered a 2-3 month interruption or delay at the minimum. The would be the best case scenario. For some carriers, this is tolerable, for others facing stiff competition, not so much. Customer premise equipment, including broadband gateways and Optical Network Terminals (ONTs), can be readily replaced with equivalent products from other suppliers. More sophisticated infrastructure equipment, including optical transmission platforms, routers, 4G base stations, packet core solutions, etc., will be time-consuming and costly to replace. Carriers relying on ZTE for such solutions probably have to wait to see how this standoff plays out, especially if their network projects are financed by a Chinese bank.



In terms of the enterprise and data center markets, ZTE's products are certainly more replaceable. In the race to build hyperscale data centers, a 2-3 month delay in shipping products will be detrimental. If ZTE cannot ship switches, servers and storage platforms, the customers likely will be moving on.



