FWD: Citizens Band Radio Service strives for innovation in the 3.5 GHz band

In April 2015, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted rules for Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), which opens 150 MHz of spectrum (3550-3700 MHz) for unlicensed commercial use. The spectrum had previously been dedicated to military radar systems. Significantly, CBRS introduces a new way to manage shared spectrum. Instead of auctioned licenses, the airwaves will be managed by a dynamic spectrum access system, whereby a database prioritizes several tiers of users.



The Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Alliance was formed soon thereafter with the goal of making LTE-based solutions in the 3.5 GHz CBRS band widely available. Its founding members included Access Technologies (Alphabet), Federated Wireless, Intel, Nokia, Qualcomm and Ruckus Wireless (now part of Brocade), and they were soon joined by other leaders in the mobile industry such as American Tower Corp., AT&T, Baicells, CableLabs, Ericsson, and others.



Earlier this year, the Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) published ten baseline specifications for commercial operations within the 3.5 GHz CBRS band.



This week, the CBRS Alliance is rolling out a branding campaign to build an ecosystem of compliant devices as well promote market awareness of this new "Innovation Band".



Here's our interview conducted last week with Chris Stark, Director of the CBRS Alliance and Head of Business Development at Nokia North America.





Jim Carroll: Tell us about the CBRS Alliance and your push to develop innovation in the 3.5 GHz band.



Chris Stark: The CBRS Alliance is gaining momentum. I think we are at 85 members now and growing. We’ve just recently brought on an executive director to work full time for the Alliance, and launched a series of new business working groups.







One of the things that we've been keen to do in the Alliance is to push the potential for innovation. You could say we are really focused on the idea that this is the “Innovation band”. So, we’re reaching out to companies outside of the normal sphere of the telecom industry and its equipment suppliers. So far, we’ve managed to attract a number of companies in other areas, even in property management, who may wish to build their own operations in this band. One of the interesting conversations is around our name -- the CBRS alliance-- which is an abbreviation of citizen’s band but maybe a little bit too techie for general recognition. In response, we’re launching a more consumer-friendly brand associated with CBRS. We’re branding it OnGo.





JC: What are you aiming to achieve with OnGo?





The OnGo brand will help us to evangelize the opportunity available with CBRS in a simple powerful way. We want to be seen as a platform for expanding the business opportunities and innovation in the CBRS band. We’re also launching a dedicated program for CBRS certification. The certification will be conducted in a number of test labs worldwide. Basically, the OnGo certification will be a one-stop shop certification program that includes FCC certification. An FCC ID allows you to operate in the CBRS band across the United States.





This OnGo certification will clear the major hurdles in people's minds about the interoperability risks of deploying a new technology. The OnGo certification makes it really easy to find equipment, whether it's CBRS radios or end-user devices. For the operators, I'm sure they will benefit from being able to purchase certified equipment. Network operators may also want to leverage the OnGo brand to promote their service in the market. Equipment vendors will also be on board. We’re not trying to be prescriptive by saying everyone must use this brand, but we are trying to create a platform that people can take advantage of.





The certification basically ensures that equipment and the service meet the requirements for operating in the CBRS band. Essentially, that they conform to the specifications that we

are putting together in the CBRS Alliance, the WinnForum, and the FCC.





JC: Is LTE the only air interface that could be or will be used in the CBRS band?





CS. The CBRS Alliance is focused on LTE. The OnGo certification is about LTE. However, the actual requirements for what you need to be in this band is not technology specific. The WINN Forum addresses these issues.









JC: Tell me about the innovation that you are seeing already in CBRS.





CS: Okay. So first off, I think one of the lessons here is that innovation tends to come because you create the conditions for it rather than controlling outcomes.





Well, our work is all about creating the conditions that foster innovative thinking. People will come and to use this resource in new ways. So far, think the action in CBRS is occurring in industrial applications. We’re seeing interest from building management companies for private LTE networks in this particular band, including for venues such as concerts and public spaces too.





JC: Is the OnGo certification and branding analogous to what happened with Wi-Fi?





CS. Yes, absolutely. That’s the sort of message we've heard already from a number of our members. The OnGo certification and brand will create trust with the end-users. It also helps to make rollouts really simple, allowing them to focus on their business plan with this band.





JC: Do you think the CBRS band will evolve to be where consumers go out and then pick their OnGo certified devices first, turn them on, and then see which operators are available with a service… basically, like Wi-Fi, where you can bring your laptop to any coffee shop or hotel lobby, and the look for free or paid Wi-Fi service options. Will we do that with CBRS?





CS: Okay, I think I'll go back to what I said earlier. What we're trying to do is to create a platform enabling maximum innovation. We’ve been very careful to be as inclusive as possible for innovation and allow market forces to drive us forward. That is reflected in the types of members that we've drawn to the CBRS Alliance and on our Board. If it turns out that consumers drive this forward, that would be fine, but we are not trying to force things one way of the other.





JC: How far along is the CBRS movement overall? Are we close to real deployments?





CS: We've launched this OnGo program because we see a lot of network equipment and devices and other pieces to this whole puzzle all coming along. There is a lot of demand for our members to get certified.





We've also gone a long way down the path in terms of all of our test and certification specifications. We're really trying to make sure that in fact, everything is in place for rollouts, at least for what is under our control. That's why it's important that we start this OnGo test certification, and it's why we're pushing really hard on all of the other specs in the technical working groups. We feel pretty positive. There is a tremendous interest in CBRS.





JC: What have you heard about the timeline service launches in the CBRS band?





CS: I think I think there's a big desire in the industry to get on board and get this started as soon as possible. There are some decisions and mechanisms that are still being worked through at the government level. We’re also trying to help them get through that as quickly as possible. The best thing we can do is make sure the baseline of all the capabilities are ready to go. We will have that by the middle of this year -- that means that as soon as all the other issues are resolved, we'll be ready to get out the gate. From the CBRS Alliance perspective, we should be ready this year.





JC: Any rumblings of service launches in the CBRS band from incumbents or new entrants?





CS: I think I can comment on this. There was an announcement from Verizon a couple of weeks ago where they said they are going to have handsets by the end of this year, which is a huge deal. I think if you were to go across our membership take a poll about where they

are, you will find that we have got a lot of devices, equipment, you name it, all in late-stage development and pretty much at the point of being ready to go.





JC: Have you seen much interest from outside the U.S. in developing this Citizens Band for unlicensed service?





CS: There's a lot of interest from outside the U.S. on how successful we can make this band. We’ve had multiple inquiries. I think the people are watching what happens in the next 9 12 months.I think it's fascinating to be able to bring spectrum to market in essentially a much faster path. As you know, that was one of the original goals -- to find a way to release

spectrum to the market without having to go through a very long and drawn-out process of clearing, auctioning and so on. We do see a lot of other countries who are trying to figure out the same thing but are taking a wait-and-see approach base on how successful we are.





If there’s anything the Alliance is absolutely focused on, it is getting this into the market and creating the conditions for massive success. At this point we feel pretty good about what we're seeing from from our members and just generally in the industry about the take-up







