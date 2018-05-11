FWD: Building cloud on-ramps

Microsoft and Google both held developer conferences this week aimed at building partner ecosystems to attract more enterprises to their cloud platforms. Neither the Microsoft Build event (held in Seattle) or the Google I/O event (held in Mountain View, California) can yet rival the AWS Re:invent conference in terms of new services presented, physical attendance, or number of partner exhibits, but each showcased cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Ultimately, it is these advanced services running massive in-memory databases on pods of specialized and virtualized AI processors, such as Google's Tensorflow processing units, that will be a capability best done, or perhaps only done, in hyperscale cloud data centres.



For now, AWS is convincing enterprises to go "all-in" by migrating existing applications and microservices to its cloud. For Microsoft, there is a case to be made for using Office365 -- its lure for migrating its enterprise customers into the Azure cloud. Meanwhile, Google has its office suite, as well as its remarkable Internet backbone and data centres as enticements.



Looking for on-ramps to the cloud



There is the problem of how enterprises can migrate an entire data centre with live applications into a public cloud. At the physical layer, there is an expanding number of direct connect services available, typically a Layer 2 Ethernet service at up to 10G available at a cloud exchange, such as at Equinix or CoreSite. Service providers are also offering these direct connects from the MPLS backbones into the cloud data centre, or perhaps as Carrier Ethernet services.



For very large datasets, even a 10G connection could be insufficient. Thus we've seen AWS offer its Snowball units, essentially suitcases with 50TB or more of encrypted transfer storage per unit. These entirely self-contained, weather-resistant shipping containers need to be physically transported from the enterprise to the AWS data centre. The Snowball units can also be configured with on-board compute for workloads that need to stay live during the migration.



The process of migrating becomes even more complicated at the application layer as there are many programming dependencies mapped to the physical infrastructure. The problem is especially vexing when there are live, stateful applications while the migration is underway.



Container technologies, such as Docker, provide one alternative. If the workloads can be made to run inside a container, there is the promise of moving containers around the network as easily as the real world, steel boxes are loaded and unloaded from ships. Kubernetets, which is an open source orchestrator for moving and managing containerized workloads around a network and which was created by Google, now appears to have critical momentum. It has now been adopted by all three public clouds.



This week, Red Hat announced an alliance with Microsoft to enable enterprises to run container-based applications across both Microsoft Azure and their on-premise data centre using the Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes platform. Separately, BM also agreed to extend its private cloud platforms (IBM Cloud Private and IBM Cloud Private for Data) and its middleware offerings to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. In fact, IBM is going "all-in" on containers for all of its software, hoping that enterprises will go "all-in" on its cloud infrastructure.



This week, Google also announced plans to acquire Israel-based Velostrata, a start-up providing enterprise cloud migration technology. Velostrate offers an agentless, streaming-based mobility software that decouples compute from storage. A rapid migration to the cloud is possible, according to the company, because its uses streaming and caching to allow applications to be operational in the public cloud within minutes, while storage is migrated in the background. The solution adapts workloads for the target cloud, requiring no changes to virtual machine images, storage or even management processes. Stateful workloads are adapted on the fly for cloud execution. Initial versions of the product targeted migrations into AWS or Azure. Intel was an early investor. Now Google has come forward with the acquisition funds to make this migration on-ramp its own. The company says customers can either migrate their entire data-centers or operate in a hybrid cloud environment and migrate workloads on-demand.



Google says that with Velostrata, its customers obtain two important benefits: "they’ll be able to adapt their workloads on-the-fly for cloud execution, and they can decouple their compute from storage without performance degradation. This means they can easily and quickly migrate virtual machine-based workloads like large databases, enterprise applications, DevOps, and large batch processing to and from the cloud."



