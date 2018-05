Fujitsu deploys Juniper's AppFormix for cloud management

AppFormix was headed by Sumeet Singh, who previously served as Principal Development Manager for Microsoft Azure, and, before that, as Data Center Architect - Principal Engineer at Cisco Systems.

Juniper Networks agreed to acquire AppFormix, a start-up based in San Jose, California, specializing in cloud operations management for enterprise DevOps teams. Financial terms were not disclosed. The AppFormix software platform provides real-time analytics, capacity planning, and orchestration tooling in a shared dashboard that gives cloud operators and applications developers a better way to understand performance across the entire cloud stack. AppFormix works with popular cloud environments like AWS, OpenStack, Azure and Kubernetes.In 2015, AppFormix raised $7 million in funding from August Capital.Juniper said the acquisition will bring the power of analytics through machine learning and telemetry to Juniper's customers."The networking industry is accelerating at an unprecedented rate, and new technologies like analytics and machine learning are enabling companies to have more insight into their network than ever before," said Pradeep Sindhu, founder, vice president and CTO at Juniper Networks. "We recognize our customers' needs and desires for a self-driving infrastructure; one that is optimized, secure and automated. With the acquisition of AppFormix, we're accelerating our vision to use software automation and intelligence to deliver a smarter network and more simplified operations for our customers around the world."