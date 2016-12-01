Fujitsu deploys Juniper's AppFormix for cloud management

Fujitsu Limited has deployed Juniper’s AppFormix cloud management platform to support its K5 enterprise cloud service in Japan.



Fujitsu’s K5 is described as the world’s largest open-source based platform for enabling digital business transformation across the public, private and hybrid cloud.







Juniper to Acquire AppFormix for Cloud Optimization Appformix, Cloud, Juniper, Mergers And Acquisitions, Silicon Valley, Start-Ups



The AppFormix software platform provides real-time analytics, capacity planning, and orchestration tooling in a shared dashboard that gives cloud operators and applications developers a better way to understand performance across the entire cloud stack. AppFormix works with popular cloud environments like AWS, OpenStack, Azure and Kubernetes.



In 2015, AppFormix raised $7 million in funding from August Capital.



Juniper said the acquisition will bring the power of analytics through machine learning and telemetry to Juniper's customers.



"The networking industry is accelerating at an unprecedented rate, and new technologies like analytics and machine learning are enabling companies to have more insight into their network than ever before," said Pradeep Sindhu, founder, vice president and CTO at Juniper Networks. "We recognize our customers' needs and desires for a self-driving infrastructure; one that is optimized, secure and automated. With the acquisition of AppFormix, we're accelerating our vision to use software automation and intelligence to deliver a smarter network and more simplified operations for our customers around the world."



http://www.juniper.net

http://www.appformix.com



AppFormix was headed by Sumeet Singh, who previously served as Principal Development Manager for Microsoft Azure, and, before that, as Data Center Architect - Principal Engineer at Cisco Systems. Juniper Networks agreed to acquire AppFormix, a start-up based in San Jose, California, specializing in cloud operations management for enterprise DevOps teams. Financial terms were not disclosed. The AppFormix software platform provides real-time analytics, capacity planning, and orchestration tooling in a shared dashboard that gives cloud operators and applications developers a better way to understand performance across the entire cloud stack. AppFormix works with popular cloud environments like AWS, OpenStack, Azure and Kubernetes.In 2015, AppFormix raised $7 million in funding from August Capital.Juniper said the acquisition will bring the power of analytics through machine learning and telemetry to Juniper's customers."The networking industry is accelerating at an unprecedented rate, and new technologies like analytics and machine learning are enabling companies to have more insight into their network than ever before," said Pradeep Sindhu, founder, vice president and CTO at Juniper Networks. "We recognize our customers' needs and desires for a self-driving infrastructure; one that is optimized, secure and automated. With the acquisition of AppFormix, we're accelerating our vision to use software automation and intelligence to deliver a smarter network and more simplified operations for our customers around the world."

Juniper said its AppFormix management was selected to address the growing operational needs of Fujitsu’s K5 platform as it expands to new regions.“AppFormix is delighted to be an integral part of Fujitsu’s K5 Cloud Service platform, an exciting partnership in our challenge against complexity. We look forward to the continued advancement of AppFormix solutions in support of Fujitsu’s operational needs going forward, especially for the potential global deployment of K5 as a continuation of our long-term, firm partnership,” stated Sumeet Singh, Vice President of Engineering at Juniper Networks.