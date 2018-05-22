First release of open source Kata Containers

The open source Kata Containers project marked its version 1.0 release.



Kata Containers 1.0 delivers the fully integrated code bases of the two technologies contributed to form the foundation of the project: Intel Clear Containers from Intel Corporation and runV technology from Hyper.sh.







The developers q1say Kata Containers offer a fast and secure deployment option for anything from highly-regulated workloads to untrusted code, spanning public/private cloud, containers-as-a-service and edge computing use cases.The Kata Containers project was launched in December 2017 by the OpenStack Foundation. Arm, Canonical, Dell/EMC, Intel and Red Hat have announced financial support for the project. Other companies supporting the project include 99cloud, AWcloud, China Mobile, City Network, CoreOS, EasyStack, Fiberhome, Google, Huawei, JD.com, Mirantis, NetApp, SUSE, Tencent, Ucloud and UnitedStack.