Final splice complete on Hawaiki transpacific cable with up to 43 Tbps of capacity

The final splice of the Hawaiki Submarine Cable has been made and the system is on schedule for commercial launch next month



The carrier-neutral Hawaiki subsea cable links Australia and New Zealand to the mainland United States, as well as Hawaii and American Samoa, with additional potential future landings in New Caledonia, Fiji, and Tonga.



The Hawaiki Cable System comprises over 15,000 km of high-capacity cable, and the use of TE SubCom's optical add/drop multiplexing (OADM) nodes allows for additional landings in the Pacific region to be added as needed.

Hawaiki will provide 43 Tb of new capacity in the Pacific region, significantly dropping the cost of connectivity in this area.



“Hawaiki will positively impact the countless communities and economies in the Pacific,” said Remi Galasso, CEO of Hawaiki. “Because of its scope and impact for communities in the Pacific region, the Hawaiki Cable System is a critical and multi-faceted endeavor. We are pleased with the progress to date and are looking forward to the project’s completion in June and the much-needed capacity it will bring to the region.”





