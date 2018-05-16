FiberLight announced a new service providing dedicated connectivity to top cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, IBM, Oracle, Google Cloud and Rackspace.
FiberLight Cloud Connect was initially offered in the Washington, D.C. area, and will now be expanded across FiberLights core markets – including Atlanta, Dallas, and Tampa. The service provides a dedicated path over FiberLight’s optical infrastructure with bandwidth capabilities from 100 Mbps to 10 Gbps.
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
FiberLight Cloud Connect reaches top clouds
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
