FiberLight Cloud Connect reaches top clouds

FiberLight announced a new service providing dedicated connectivity to top cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, IBM, Oracle, Google Cloud and Rackspace.



FiberLight Cloud Connect was initially offered in the Washington, D.C. area, and will now be expanded across FiberLights core markets – including Atlanta, Dallas, and Tampa. The service provides a dedicated path over FiberLight’s optical infrastructure with bandwidth capabilities from 100 Mbps to 10 Gbps.





“As an increasing number of enterprises move toward hybrid cloud architectures, finding an effective way to access and scale connectivity to various cloud platforms has become important to maintain business productivity while reducing costs,” explains Marc Dyman, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for FiberLight. “Using FiberLight’s new Cloud Connect service, our customers will be able to access key cloud providers with dedicated fiber connectivity from commercial buildings in our markets. FiberLight’s state-of-the-art fiber network will enable greater reliability and performance of critical applications in the cloud while increasing the volume of customers to our data center partners.”