Facebook will build one of its hyperscale data centers in Eagle Mountain, Utah.
The 970,000 square foot Eagle Mountain Data Center will be powered by 100% renewable energy.
Facebook said the Eagle Moutain project represents an investment of more than $750 million.
The data center will use outside air to cool its servers.
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Facebook plans next data center in Utah
Wednesday, May 30, 2018 Data Centers, Facebook No comments
Facebook will build one of its hyperscale data centers in Eagle Mountain, Utah.
0 comments:
Post a Comment