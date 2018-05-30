Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Facebook plans next data center in Utah

Wednesday, May 30, 2018  ,  No comments

Facebook will build one of its hyperscale data centers in Eagle Mountain, Utah.

The 970,000 square foot Eagle Mountain Data Center will be powered by 100% renewable energy.

Facebook said the Eagle Moutain project represents an investment of more than $750 million.

The data center will use outside air to cool its servers.

0 comments:

Post a Comment

See also