Facebook open sources Katran, its network load balancer

Facebook is releasing its Katran forwarding plane software library, which powers the network load balancer used in Facebook's infrastructure.



Facebook said that by sharing Katran with the open source community, it hopes others can improve the performance of their load balancers and use it as a foundation for future work.



Katran is deployed today on backend servers in Facebook’s points of presence (PoPs). Katran offers a software-based solution to load balancing with a completely reengineered forwarding plane that takes advantage of two recent innovations in kernel engineering: eXpress Data Path (XDP) and the eBPF virtual machine.





https://code.facebook.com/posts/1906146702752923/open-sourcing-katran-a-scalable-network-load-balancer/



On GitHub: https://github.com/facebookincubator/katran



