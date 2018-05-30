ExteNet Systems to acquire Hudson Fiber Network

ExteNet Systems, a private developer, owner and operator of distributed networks across the United States, agreed to acquire Hudson Fiber Network (HFN). Financial terms were not disclosed.



Hudson Fiber Network (HFN) is a data transport provider which has a significant metro fiber network in the greater New York City area and operates a national wide-area network with key international points of presence.





"We are pleased to announce our intention to acquire Hudson Fiber Network to accelerate growth of ExteNet’s Optical Network Solutions business,” said Ross Manire, President and CEO of ExteNet Systems. “We have served the northeast region, including New York City, for many years with our fiber, small cell and indoor network solutions. We plan to leverage the core competencies of both companies to offer our customers an expanded portfolio of carrier and enterprise solution offerings and rapidly expand into other major markets by leveraging ExteNet’s extensive fiber plant.”