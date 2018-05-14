Equinix to expand London Slough data centre campus

Equinix will invest £29 million ($39 million) to expand its LD4 International Business Exchange (IBX) London Slough data center campus. The expansion is set to open in Q4 2018.



LD4 has 3,777 cabinets in approximately 10,000 square meters of colocation area; the expansion will add an additional 1,075 cabinets in approximately 3,300 square meters of colocation area.



Leading financial services companies such as Nasdaq leverage Equinix's global interconnection platform — Platform Equinix™ — to securely transact with ecosystem participants. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has deployed with Equinix in LD4 in London, as well as New York City for close proximity to customers and partners who demand high performance, low latency connectivity. This private connectivity allows for sharing large amounts of data with multiple stakeholders through private business exchanges, securely bypassing the public internet completely.



Citing figures from the Global Interconnection Index, Equinix said interconnection bandwidth in Europe is expected to grow to reach 1450+Tbps by 2020, contributing more than a quarter of interconnection bandwidth globally. Banking and Insurance is expected to grow to reach 955+ Tbps of interconnection bandwidth by 2020. Furthermore, London is set to quadruple its private data exchange from 114 Tbps to 486 Tbps.



