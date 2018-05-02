Equinix revenues up 28% yoy

Equinix's quarterly revenues increased 28% year-over-year to $1.216 billion; a 10% year-over-year increase on a normalized and constant currency basis.



Peter Van Camp, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO and President, Equinix, stated: "As Equinix approaches its 20th anniversary, we are excited to post our 61st quarter of consecutive revenue growth, which is reflective of the critical role we serve in helping businesses interconnect their IT infrastructure to succeed in the digital economy. Equinix currently serves nearly half of the Fortune 500 and our recent acquisitions, combined with our currently announced organic expansions, have positioned Equinix to capture an even greater share of the market opportunity."





