EdgeConneX expands North American edge data centers

EdgeConneX announced multiple planned expansions at it sEdge Data Centers (EDCs) across North America. The company plans to accommodate up to 50 MWs of additional capacity across multiple markets, including Atlanta, Denver, Miami, Phoenix, Portland, and Toronto.



EdgeConneX said it is experiencing significant growth from new customers as well as increased need for additional power capacity and space from its anchor tenants and existing clients. In some markets, EdgeConneX is building its second and third data center facility, evolving these Edge Data Centers into campus-like environments that contain a robust ecosystem of networking, content, cloud and IT service providers interconnecting and growing at the Edge.



“I’m extremely pleased to see continued and growing demand from customers for Edge deployments,” comments Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX. “For over five years, we have been building Edge Data Centers for the service provider community, creating a vibrant, localized service delivery enablement platform made up of a diverse customer ecosystem. As demonstrated by this current expansion across North America, and based on robust customer demand and positive technology trends, we expect this growth at the Edge to continue for the foreseeable future.”











