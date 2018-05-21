Dell'Oro: Microwave transmission market revenue grew 9% in Q1

The microwave transmission market grew 9% in 1Q 2018 compared to the previous year period, according to new research from Dell'Oro Group. NEC outperformed other manufacturers in the quarter and captured the highest shipment share.



Additional highlights from the 1Q 2018 Microwave Transmission Quarterly Report:





Packet Microwave comprised nearly 45 percent of the total Microwave Transmission market revenue in the quarter.

E/V Band system revenue grew year-over-year (Y/Y) for a 23rd consecutive quarter, and is projected to grow for at least another five years.

The country with the largest demand for Microwave Transmission equipment is India; 17 percent of global shipments during the past twelve months ending March 2018 were for use in India.

"The Microwave Transmission market dramatically improved in 1Q 2018," stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President with Dell'Oro Group. "Following two years of market contraction due to fewer LTE cell site deployments and upgrades, we had expected another year of decline until volume deployments of 5G NR occurred in late 2019. Yet, the Microwave Transmission market posted a strong first quarter and is expected to turn a positive full year," continued Yu.