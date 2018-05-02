Coriant announces CEO change

Coriant named Pat DiPietro as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, replacing CEO and Chairman Shaygan Kheradpir, who has stepped down from his role to pursue other opportunities.



DiPietro will continue to serve as Vice Chairman of the Board, a role he has held since the founding of Coriant in 2013. DiPietro previously held senior leadership roles at Nortel and Bell Northern Research. He also previously served as Managing Partner at Canada’s VG Partners, overseeing the company’s Technology Fund. As a venture capitalist, he managed large portfolios and teams and sat on numerous Boards, including Sandvine, SiGe, Continuous Computing, BTI Systems and BelAir Networks.



Coriant also announced that Reza Ghaffari has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), a new position within Coriant. Ghaffari will continue to lead Coriant’s global service and support organization, while assuming responsibility for the company’s global IT, human resources, and facilities functions. Between 2000 and 2005, Ghaffari also worked at Verizon where he was responsible for innovation, product development, and strategic partnership programs. Dur



“On behalf of the Board and the management team, we wish to thank Shaygan for his commitment and many contributions to Coriant over the past three years,” said DiPietro. “I’m thrilled to take the helm of Coriant as it transforms to drive new value for its global customers with cost-disruptive innovations in open, software-driven, and revenue-enhancing products and technologies.”