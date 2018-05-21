Comcast pursues a retail strategy with new store designs

Comcast opened four new retail stores featuring a refreshed design aimed at getting customers and potential customers to try its services.



The company says its new interactive Xfinity retail stores will provide customers with "an immersive destination to discover Xfinity products and services. Comcast has been on a journey to transform its customer experience and the stores are a place where customers can learn how to optimize their Xfinity services and can address any service needs."



Xfinity stores are arranged by product area —Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home and Xfinity Internet. The first locations of the new store format recently opened in Pueblo, Colorado; Aventura, Florida; Henrico, Virginia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Tucson, Arizona.



“We want to bring our customers an incredible shopping experience, which showcases the power and innovation of our Xfinity products and demonstrates how they work together,” said Tom DeVito, SVP, Retail Sales and Service, Comcast Cable. “We have heard from our customers that they want to touch and feel our Xfinity products and understand their capabilities as they make decisions for their own home. Our Xfinity stores are the place to do that.”



Comcast plans to open more than 50 of the new and enhanced Xfinity stores in high-traffic shopping centers across the service footprint in 2018.