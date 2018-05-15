Ciena supplies GeoMesh Extreme submarine solution for Black Sea cable

Caucasus Online, a major telecommunications carrier formed in 2006 by the merger of four Georgian ISPs (Caucasus Network, Georgia Online, SaNet and Telenet) is deploying Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine solution with high-density 100G transponders to enhance its Black Sea fibre optic network. Caucasus Online owns a 1,200 kilometer submarine fibre-optic cable across the Black Sea constructed by Tyco Electronics (today known as TE Subcom).



The upgrade will boost the data transfer capacity of the subsea network up to 5 Tbps while integrating multi-protocol and low-latency capabilities. Ciena's integration partner on the project is NUTS:iX.



As the sole owner of the Black Sea submarine cable, Caucasus Online provides critical services in regional communications, acting as a major gateway for internet traffic from Europe to South Caucasus and the Caspian region.



Ciena said its network management system enables Caucasus Online to manage mission-critical functions of its network such as inventory management and wavelength provisioning that span across access, metro, and core domains, with visibility through protocol layers such as WDM, OTN and packet services.



“As operators across the globe continue to see increasing demand for high-bandwidth applications, programmable infrastructure such as Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical platform and WaveLogic coherent optics enable our customers to create better cost structures and agility, laying the foundation for more adaptive networks that can truly address required changes to their network,” stated Daniel Prokop, Director of Central Europe, Channels, Ciena.