Chunghwa Telecom sets off price war with Unlimited Mobile Data Plan

Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom set off a price war by launching a Mother's Day promotional offer of unlimited 4G service for NT$499 (US$16.7). The offer promised unlimited mobile Internet, free calls within the Chunghwa Telecom network and 180 minutes of free calls outside its network on a 30-month contract. The promotion runs May 9-15.



Local media reported long lines at Chunghwa stores, as well as complaints from competitors.





