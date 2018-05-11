Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom set off a price war by launching a Mother's Day promotional offer of unlimited 4G service for NT$499 (US$16.7). The offer promised unlimited mobile Internet, free calls within the Chunghwa Telecom network and 180 minutes of free calls outside its network on a 30-month contract. The promotion runs May 9-15.
Local media reported long lines at Chunghwa stores, as well as complaints from competitors.
Friday, May 11, 2018
Chunghwa Telecom sets off price war with Unlimited Mobile Data Plan
Friday, May 11, 2018 Chunghwa, Taiwan No comments
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom set off a price war by launching a Mother's Day promotional offer of unlimited 4G service for NT$499 (US$16.7). The offer promised unlimited mobile Internet, free calls within the Chunghwa Telecom network and 180 minutes of free calls outside its network on a 30-month contract. The promotion runs May 9-15.
0 comments:
Post a Comment