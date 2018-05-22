China Mobile's growth rate slows with 4G rollout mostly complete

China Mobile, the world's largest mobile operator with nearly 900,000 active lines, is entering a period of slower service revenue growth but better profitability, according to its newly released financial report for the first quarter of 2018. Operating revenue was RMB185.5 billion, up by 0.8% over the same period last year; of which, revenue from telecommunications services was RMB166.7 billion, up by 3.6% over the same period last year. However, the company is updating the accounting method by which is calculates service revenue, and by the new method, it shows a growth rate of 7% in service revenue year-over-year. This is more in-line with the expected boost of migrating millions of users onto the 4G networks, with the expected addition of more costly mobile data plans.



Five years ago, China Mobile was adding new users so quickly that in a single calendar year it would effectively grow by the size of an entire carrier in other countries. It is still doing so, just not at the breakneck pace of before. In Q1, it added 11.34 million users, compared to 9.49 million in the previous quarter. At this clip, China Mobile may very well gain 40 million users during 2018. For comparison, Sprint has a total user base of around 54 million.



Key metrics



As at 31 March 2018, the total number of mobile customers was around 899 million, of which, 4G customers amounted to 672 million, representing a net increase of 22.24 million for the first quarter. This means that the 4G adoption rate is now 75%. There are about 270 million users yet to make the jump, offering some continued growth potential for smartphone sales and increased ARPU.

However, ARPU of mobile customers stood at RMB55.7 (US$8.85) per month for the first quarter.

Handset data traffic was up 139% year-on-year. Handset customer DOU reached 2,234MB, representing a year-on-year increase of 123%.

Voice usage (minutes) declined by 7.6% year-on-year.

Total SMS usage rose by 6.3% year-on-year.

Consumers are not upgrading their smartphones as quickly as they did before. In Q1, China Mobile saw revenue from the sales of smartphones and other products drop by 18.7% year-on-year to RMB18.8 billion (US$2.9 billion).Senior management of the company said the cost of business transformation continues to rise, and so do "inflexible items", either through inflation or from simply having a bigger network that must pay for maintenance, power and rent for millions of base stations across the country. The company said it will "spare no effort in enhancing cost efficiency across its operations, reducing per unit costs of business and optimizing the use of resources." EBITDA for Q1 2018 stood at RMB69.7 billion, up by 3.9% compared to the same period last year. The Groupmaintained leading profitability, with profit attributable to equity shareholders increasing by 4.1% year-on-year to RMB25.8 billion.China Mobile will be caught between a national mandate to be a global leader in 5G and the pressure to maintain profitability when such a major upgrade to its vast infrastructure is expensive, and when ARPU remains low compared to developed nations. The government of China can help by keeping the cost of 5G spectrum low, providing tax incentives for investing in network upgrades, being a good customer itself for such services and encouraging provincial governments and local municipalities to support 5G services, and perhaps by leading China Mobile to a successful overseas expansion strategy.Last September, the government of China pushed forward a deal for leading Chinese tech firms to invest in China United Network Communications Group (China Unicom or 中国联通), the third largest mobile operator in the country with over 270 million subscribers. This deal raised approximately US$11.68 billion in cash by enabling the Shanghai-based holding company of China Unicom to sell a 35.2% stake to 14 strategic investors. The government, which retains a significant stake in the China Unicom group and its various listed companies, was seen as shoring up the balance sheet of a strategic player for the nation's development.This same kind of strategic support, while not mentioned in the company current or recent financial report, could very well be necessary, or at least beneficial, if China Mobile's 5G rollout is to be deep across its entire network and if such an upgrade is not to eat up its profits.