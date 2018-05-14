Charter's Spectrum Enterprise to invest $1 billion in national fiber network

Spectrum Enterprise, which is a part of Charter Communications, will invest more than one billion dollars in new fiber infrastructure this year to increase the density of its national fiber network. The carrier will also new tools, training and resources required to provide a differentiated client experience.



The company said its one billion dollar investment will primarily fund increased client access to the existing Spectrum Enterprise national fiber network, adding to the network's nearly 200,000 fiber-lit buildings. The majority of the new fiber will be constructed within the existing Spectrum Enterprise national footprint.



Last year, Charter also invested in excess of $1 billion exclusively in Spectrum Enterprise.



"As fiber connectivity has become fundamental to economic growth, we are focused on making our fiber infrastructure more accessible to clients, and reshaping their experience to align with the evolving realities of today's modern enterprise," said Phil Meeks, Executive Vice President and President, Spectrum Enterprise. "Advanced video and virtual reality solutions, cloud, IoT and the future of 5G all depend on a reliable and highly-dense fiber network. Our commitment is to ensure that our clients have the most robust fiber network and solutions to grow today and take advantage of future technologies that have immense demands on bandwidth."





