BT launches small business broadband gateway with LTE backup

BT introduced a business-grade broadband product which switches automatically to 4G if there is an interruption to their fixed broadband service.



BT said the new product– called 4G Assure – is the first example of a new portfolio of products for converged connectivity services to business customers. The launch is aligned with, and closely follows, the strategy updates provided by BT Group and its Consumer business, where convergence features prominently.



Mike Tomlinson, MD, SME for BT, said “We recognise that a reliable, always-on broadband connection is essential for businesses. So we’ve packed even more innovation into our award-winning Smart Hub to provide SMEs with a failsafe method to stay online.We are very excited about this new service because it combines the strengths of our fixed broadband network and the UK’s most powerful Wi-Fi signal with the most extensive 4G network in the country. This delivers a highly resilient broadband service which will keep SMEs – the backbone of the UK economy - up and running.”



