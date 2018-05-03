Brazil's Eletronet expands with Ciena packet/optical

Eletronet, which operates a national OPGW-based fiber optic network with more than 16 thousand km, 155 POPs in 18 States of Brazil, has selected Ciena’s converged packet optical solution to launch new wavelength services for wholesale, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and webscale companies.



Eletronet currently ranks as one of the largest providers of connectivity to ISPs in the Brazilian market, supplying high-speed data transport over its national optical ground wire (OPGW) fiber optic network.



Eletronet is using Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform to expand capacity and deliver up to 10 GbE as well as 100 GbE wavelengths to transport larger amounts of data across longer distances.



“As we thought about what we wanted a 100G network to achieve, it was key to provide both the lowest network latency on the market as well as establish direct routes to customers that would allow for rapid activation of services. By tapping Ciena’s expertise in the converged packet-optical industry, our network has become more agile, enabling us to expand connectivity further throughout Brazil,” stated Anderson Jacopetti, Chief Technology Officer, Eletronet