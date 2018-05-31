AWS announces Pay-per-Session Pricing for Amazon QuickSight

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced pay-per-session pricing for Amazon QuickSight, which is a fast, cloud-powered, business analytics service.



Pay-per-session pricing for Amazon QuickSight dashboards starts at $0.30 per session up to a maximum of $5 per user, per month, and is available in Amazon QuickSight Enterprise Edition in all supported AWS regions.



“With highly scalable object storage in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), data warehousing at one-tenth the cost of traditional solutions in Amazon Redshift, and serverless analytics offered by Amazon Athena, customers are moving data into AWS at an unprecedented pace,” said Dorothy Nicholls, Vice President of Amazon QuickSight at Amazon Web Services, Inc. “What's changed is that virtually all knowledge workers want easy access to that data and the insights that can be derived. It's been cost-prohibitive to enable that access for entire companies until the Amazon QuickSight pay-per-session pricing-- this is a game-changer in terms of information and analytics access.”



