Australia's Vertel launches SD-WAN with Nuage Networks

Vertel, an Australian national telecommunications carrier specialising in the design, build and operation of next-generation wireless networks, is deploying Nuage Networks for it upcoming SD-WAN services launch for government, enterprise and service provider customers. The service launch is expected in July this year.
The SD-WAN will also underpin the delivery of a range of enhanced ICT services such as managed security, Unified Communications, IP-PBX, video conferencing, carrier-grade WLAN, private LTE, Push to talk over Cellular (PoC) and multi-access edge computing (MEC) services.
Overview of the solution to be deployed:
- Nokia Nuage Networks Virtualized Network Services (VNS) will enable Vertel to add automation, reduce operational expenditure and deliver secure and scalable WAN services across Australia
- Nokia Professional Services team will ensure the efficient and timely completion of the project
- Nuage Networks solution provides a single SDN automation platform for the private cloud, WAN, and public cloud, ensuring flexibility, agility and operational simplification
0 comments:
Post a Comment