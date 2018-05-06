Australia's Vertel launches SD-WAN with Nuage Networks

Vertel, an Australian national telecommunications carrier specialising in the design, build and operation of next-generation wireless networks, is deploying Nuage Networks for it upcoming SD-WAN services launch for government, enterprise and service provider customers. The service launch is expected in July this year.



The SD-WAN will also underpin the delivery of a range of enhanced ICT services such as managed security, Unified Communications, IP-PBX, video conferencing, carrier-grade WLAN, private LTE, Push to talk over Cellular (PoC) and multi-access edge computing (MEC) services.



Overview of the solution to be deployed:







Nokia Nuage Networks Virtualized Network Services (VNS) will enable Vertel to add automation, reduce operational expenditure and deliver secure and scalable WAN services across Australia

Nokia Professional Services team will ensure the efficient and timely completion of the project

Nuage Networks solution provides a single SDN automation platform for the private cloud, WAN, and public cloud, ensuring flexibility, agility and operational simplification