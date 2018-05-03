Arista posts revenue of $472.5 million, up 40%

Arista Networks reported revenue of $472.5 million for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018, an increase of 1.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, and an increase of 40.8% from the first quarter of 2017. The GAAP gross margin was 64.1%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 65.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 63.9% in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net income amounted to $134.1 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $71.8 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017.



"As we kick off 2018, I am pleased with our performance this quarter,” stated Jayshree Ullal, Arista President and CEO. “We continue to experience meaningful relevance and expansion as customers shift to cloud networking.”



Revenue expectations for Q2 are in the between $500 and $514 million, with non-GAAP gross margin between 62% to 64%, and Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 32% to 34%.



https://www.arista.com/en/company/news/press-release/4578-pr-20180503

