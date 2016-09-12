Angola Cables brings spectrum sharing capabilities to MONET cable

Angola Cables, a dedicated wholesale carrier, has implemented Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme Spectrum Sharing capability on the MONET subsea cable, which is now live between Boca Raton, Fla. and São Paulo, Brazil, with a branching unit extension to Fortaleza, Brazil.



The capability enables Angola Cables to offer its customers customized amounts of capacity in virtual fiber pairs, which are dedicated and upgradeable portions of overall optical spectrum over a shared physical fiber pair.



Angola Cables is one of the leading capacity providers for the African West Coast and is also a service provider on the MONET subsea cable, an Open Cable system, where each consortium member can select the submarine line terminals for its cable fiber pairs, providing customers greater flexibility and choice of technology.



Angola Cables’ customers can manage their own traffic and submarine line terminal equipment (SLTE) without the risk of impact to and from other users sharing the common open cable system. The primary benefit of Ciena’s Spectrum Sharing capability is that it provides secure, cost-effective, and reliable connectivity in the form of highly flexible spectrum partitioning allowing Angola Cables to offer virtualized fiber pair products to their end-customers.



Last year, Angola selected Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme with WaveLogic Ai and Blue Planet solutions and services to support its new service launch on the MONET subsea cable. The 10,556 km route currently provides more than 25 Tb/s of traffic on Angola Cables’ network between the U.S. and Latin America’s major business hub of São Paulo, Brazil.



“With Ciena’s advanced Spectrum Sharing capabilities, we can expand our global reach by offering unique and highly differentiated virtual fiber pair products to our customers that provides them with increased flexibility and choice to best align to continually evolving and growing market demand for submarine connectivity,” stated António Nunes, CEO, Angola Cables.









The 100Gbps-capable cable system offers an initial 64 Tbps of capacity. The 10,556km cable has shore landings in Boca Raton, Florida; Fortaleza, Brazil; and Praia Grande, Brazil.



Monet is owned by Algar Telecom (Brazil), Angola Cables (Angola), Antel (Uruguay), Google and TE SubCom, a TE Connectivity Ltd. company.



Equinix Brings Submarine Cable Connections to its Data Centers Brazil, Equinix, Submarine Cable Equinix's data center in Miami will host the Florida cable landing equipment of the Monet submarine cable system.



The Monet submarine cable, which will deliver 60 terabits of capacity between the U.S. and Brazil, is owned by Algar Telecom (a Brazilian telecom company and ISP), Angola Cables, Antel (the Uruguayan telecom company) and Google, which is also the U.S. landing party for Monet. Construction of the system is underway and is expected to be completed in 2017.



The Monet cable will terminate in the U.S. at Equinix's MI3 International Business Exchange (IBX) data center. In Brazil, Monet will land in Fortaleza and Praia Grande near São Paulo. Landing facilities in those markets are to be provided by Angola Cables in Fortaleza and Google in Praia Grande.



