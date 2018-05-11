Amdocs posts quarterly sales of $992M, up 2.7% yoy

Amdocs reported revenue for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018 of $992.3 million, up 1.5% or $14.6 million sequentially from the first fiscal quarter of 2018 and up 2.7% as compared to last year’s second fiscal quarter. GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $101.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $112.6 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year’s second quarter. Net income on a non-GAAP basis was $137.4 million, or $0.95 per diluted share.



“We are pleased to report solid results for our second fiscal quarter which included double-digit growth in Europe and record revenue in Rest of World. Our operating profitability was stable and we grew our 12-month backlog to another new high. Additionally, we extended our technology leadership with the launch of AmdocsOne at Mobile World Congress and we utilized our cash to close on the acquisitions of Vubiquity, as well as UXP Systems, a leader in User Lifecycle Management solutions,” said Eli Gelman, president and chief executive officer of Amdocs Management Limited.



Amdocs announced a contract with Safaricom, a major mobile network operator in Kenya with 29.5 million customers. Safaricom will use revenue assurance technology and expertise from Amdocs to provide more comprehensive and adaptive revenue safeguards for the entire lifecycle of new services across its entire business.