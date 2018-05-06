Alibaba's cloud revenue grew at 103% yoy pace in March quarter

Alibaba Group reported that its cloud division (Aliyun) generated revenue of RMB 4.385 billion (US$699 million) for its fiscal quarter ending 31-March-2018, representing 103% increase over the same period last year, and an 8% growth.



Aliyun currently represents 7% of Alibaba's overall revenue, which amounted to RMB 61.932 billion (US$9.873 billion) for the quarter, an increase of 61% year-over-year.



The gross market value (GMV) transacted on Alibaba's China retail marketplaces for the full fiscal year ended 31-March-2018 was RMB 4,820 billion (US$768 billion), representing an accelerated year-over-year growth rate of 28% (compared to an annual growth rate of 22% in fiscal year 2017).



Some highlights of the Aliyun business



In the March 2018 quarter, Aliyun launched 316 new products and features, over 60 of which were

focused on artificial intelligence, data management and security.



Aliyun launched Link Edge, a proprietary edge computing software to enable the development of IoT applications in industries such as manufacturing, real estate and public facilities, such as airports and train stations.



Aliyun continues to expand its global footprint and customer base, most recently adding a new data

center in Indonesia, increasing the global footprint to 18 countries and regions worldwide.

Here are some selected large customers:





China National Petroleum Corporation, one of the largest petroleum companies in China, is building its procurement platform on Alibaba Cloud, leveraging private cloud, big data, and security products and services.

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation is using the City Brain platform for traffic management in Malaysia’s capital city Kuala Lumpur. This platform leverages advanced technologies, including AI, big data analytics and computer vision to manage and optimize city traffic.

Cathay Pacific, a leading global airline headquartered in Hong Kong, adopted Alibaba's security and data protection consultancy services to protect its operations in China.



